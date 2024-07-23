Colorado Gov.: If They Need a 'Balding, Gay Jew,' I'm the Guy

As speculation swirls around who Kamala Harris might choose as a running mate should she become the Democratic presidential nominee, a couple potential picks are weighing in. Asked by CNN if he'd consider running with Harris, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he'd give the idea "a serious look" if he was asked, KKTV reports. "My phone hasn't rung yet. Look, If they, if they do the polling and it turns out that they need a 49-year-old, balding, gay Jew from Boulder, Colorado, they got my number."

Another rumored possibility, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, said Monday on MSNBC's Morning Joe that he and Harris spoke Sunday, Politico reports. "It went great," he said of the call. "We talked about winning this race." Asked repeatedly whether he'd consider running alongside her, he steadfastly refused to answer. "I appreciate people talking about me, but I think the focus right now needs to be on her this week," he said. Also on Morning Joe, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (who, per media reports, may also have spoken with Harris Sunday) similarly deflected the same questions. "I love my job. I love serving the people of Kentucky," he said. The only way I would consider something other than this current job is if I believed I could further help my people and to help this country."

Sources tell CNN that Cooper is one of about 10 people, most of them elected officials, who have been asked by Harris' campaign to submit information including financial details and family histories. Others reportedly include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly. See CNN's shortlist here. (More Election 2024 stories.)