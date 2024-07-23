'Bafflement and Outrage' After Cheatle Testifies

After Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testified before the House Oversight Committee for more than four hours on Monday, committee members from both parties called for her to resign. The New York Times reports that Cheatle failed to answer basic questions about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, declining to say how many agents were protecting Trump or why the rooftop the would-be assassin fired from was left outside of the Pennsylvania rally's security perimeter.



A "moment of unity." In what the AP calls a "rare moment of unity" for the committee, its chairman, GOP Rep. James Comer, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, its ranking Democrat, issued a letter urging Cheatle to step down. Raskin said he "didn't see any daylight between the members of the two parties today at the hearing, in terms of our bafflement and outrage."