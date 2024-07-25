With a New Opponent, Trump Unleashes Attacks

Donald Trump held his first campaign rally since Vice President Kamala Harris replaced President Biden as his likely opponent in the November election on Wednesday. Early in his speech in North Carolina, Trump set the tone, answering the theory that the assassination attempt would turn him into a gentler campaigner. "I was supposed to be nice," Trump told the crowd, the Washington Post reports. "They say something happened to me when I got shot. If you don't mind, I'm not going to be nice." The comment drew cheers, and the Republican nominee turned his attention to Harris.