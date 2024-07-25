Sports / 2024 Paris Olympics Canada's Soccer Win Overshadowed by Drone Scandal Two women's team staffers have been sent home from France after devices flew over rival's practice By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 25, 2024 2:09 PM CDT Copied Canada's players pose for photos on the pitch at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) See 1 more photo The Canadian women's soccer team defeated New Zealand 2-1 at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, which in and of itself isn't a huge surprise. But the game has gotten an unusual amount of attention because of a spying scandal that preceded it, reports Reuters. Earlier this week, the New Zealand team spotted drones flying over their practice and alerted police, who traced the devices to the Canadian team, per the Athletic. The fallout so far: Pair removed: Two team staffers were sent home from Paris—the alleged drone operator, Joseph Lombardi, and the assistant coach who oversees him, Jasmine Mander. Coach sits out: Head coach Bev Priestman said she voluntarily removed herself from the opener, and an assistant coach assumed her role on the sideline. Investigation: Canada Soccer has opened an investigation, and FIFA—the soccer world's governing body—has begun disciplinary proceedings against Canada Soccer. The eighth-ranked Canadian team is the reigning Olympic champion. Apology: "On behalf of our entire team, I first and foremost want to apologize to the players and staff at New Zealand Football and to the players on Team Canada," said Priestman, per the AP. "This does not represent the values that our team stands for." She told reporters later: "By no means did I direct the individuals. I'm still learning the details and obviously this is all unfolding." The game: A fired-up New Zealand—ranked 28th—jumped out to a surprising 1-0 lead, but Canada tied the game in the first half, then won it in the 79th minute, per Sportsnet. The match took place one day before the Games' opening ceremonies. (More 2024 Paris Olympics stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error