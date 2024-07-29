Robert Downey Jr. Makes 'Shocking' Return to Marvel

Robert Downey Jr.'s role as Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, is an iconic one within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Iron Man, of course, was killed off in 2019 in Avengers: Endgame. So how is it that RDJ announced Saturday at San Diego's Comic-Con that he'd be returning to the MCU? No, Stark isn't being resurrected—Downey is playing Doctor Doom (aka Victor Von Doom) in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, planned for 2026 and 2027, respectively, per USA Today. As NBC News explains, this is all part of the major pivot the MCU made after dropping Jonathan Majors in the wake of his domestic violence conviction—Majors' Kang the Conqueror was supposed to be the next "big bad" the Avengers faced, but instead, it will be Doom. Coverage around the surprise announcement: