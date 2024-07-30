Swimmer Wins Bronze, Wife Has a Surprise Announcement

It's a girl. That's the surprise message that American swimmer Ryan Murphy got from the pool deck as he looked up at his wife, Bridget Konttinen, in the stands on Monday night at the Paris Olympics. Murphy won a bronze on Monday in the 100-meter backstroke, reports the AP. As the medal ceremony wound down, he saw Konttinen holding up a sign to let him know their first child, due in January, will be a girl. "I was walking back around and Bridget was holding up a sign and it said—'Ryan, it's a girl,'" he said. "That was the first time I heard the gender." "We both—we honestly both thought it was going to be a boy," he said. "And everyone—like everyone—we were talking to, they thought it was going to be a boy."