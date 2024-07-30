'White Dudes' Rally for Harris in Massive Zoom Call

Vice President Kamala Harris' first-week campaign haul of $200 million was widely reported. Now media outlets are zeroing in on how some of those donations came to be: Zoom. The BBC reports a group of Black female political organizers kicked off the trend, amassing $1.6 million for the likely Democratic presidential candidate in four hours; their goal had been to hit $1 million in 100 days. Others have since followed their lead, slugging the calls with names based on identity, like Thursday's "White Women: Answer the Call" Zoom. It drew 164,000 people—among them Pink, Megan Rapinoe, and Connie Britton, per the AP—reportedly setting a Zoom record while raising $11 million.