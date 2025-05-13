Newsom Pressures Cities to Ban Homeless Encampments

Gov. Gavin Newsom increased the pressure on California's local governments on Monday to take down homeless encampments, saying they need to follow the state's lead by banning the tents on public property. "It is time to take back the streets," Newsom said in a virtual press conference. "It's time to take back the sidewalks. It's time to take these encampments and provide alternatives." Newsom paired his announcement with the release of $3.3 billion in voter-approved funding for housing and treatment options for mentally ill and homeless people. Saying cities and counties now have more resources than ever to deal with the issue, Newsom added, "It's time, I think, to just end the excuses."

About half of the nation's unsheltered population lives in California—a record 187,000 people last year, according to one estimate—partly because of the moderate climate and the state's housing crisis. Monday's announcement marked an escalation on the issue for Newsom, whose legacy at this rate could be defined by it. He's frequently put the blame on city and county governments for not doing more despite the billions in state funding allocated to them. The state also on Monday released a model ordinance that Newsom called on cities and counties to start with.

The sample ordinance does not list criminal penalties, leaving the governments to decide how punishing they would be. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the model balances public safety and compassion, providing "clear guidelines while emphasizing outreach and services," per the Los Angeles Times. Frustration about the encampments has been building. A poll of California voters conducted last month found that 37% support arresting homeless people if they won't accept shelter, per Politico. (More California stories.)