Former Trump Personal Lawyer Now Heads Library of Congress

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who represented President Trump in his 2024 criminal trial, has been appointed acting librarian of Congress, the Justice Department said Monday. Blanche replaces longtime librarian Carla Hayden, whom the White House fired last week amid criticism from conservatives that she was advancing a "woke" agenda.

Brian Nieves, a deputy chief of staff and senior counsel in Blanche's office, was named acting assistant librarian, Justice Department spokesman Chad Gilmartin confirmed. And Paul Perkins, an associate deputy attorney general and veteran Justice Department attorney, is now the acting register of copyrights and director of the Copyright Office, replacing Shira Perlmutter, whom the Trump administration pushed out last weekend.