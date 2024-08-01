Trump Campaign Reports Raising $138M in July

Monthly total rose 24%, though Harris' staff reported a $200M week
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 1, 2024 5:40 PM CDT
Trump Campaign Reports July Haul Topped June's
Merchandise is displayed before at a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Mich., before Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance speak.   (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Donald Trump's campaign and its affiliates announced Thursday that they raised $138.7 million last month—an increase from June but still less than his opponent's operation says it collected in its first week. Trump's total for July was 24% higher than the $111.8 million reported for June, Reuters reports. The attempt to assassinate the Republican nominee took place on July 13, which could have motivated supporters to donate; contributions surged after he was convicted of fraud charges in New York in May. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has not reported its fundraising totals but said it brought in $200 million in the first week of her candidacy.

Trump's campaign says it has $327 million in cash on hand heading into August, per the AP, with the election now just a bit more than three months away. The former president's campaign, the Republican National Committee, and other entities previously announced raising $331 million in the three-month period that ended in June—meaning their July totals exceeded that pace. July also was the month in which Trump announced his choice for running mate: Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

(More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)

