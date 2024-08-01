Trump Campaign Reports Raising $138M in July

Donald Trump's campaign and its affiliates announced Thursday that they raised $138.7 million last month—an increase from June but still less than his opponent's operation says it collected in its first week. Trump's total for July was 24% higher than the $111.8 million reported for June, Reuters reports. The attempt to assassinate the Republican nominee took place on July 13, which could have motivated supporters to donate; contributions surged after he was convicted of fraud charges in New York in May. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has not reported its fundraising totals but said it brought in $200 million in the first week of her candidacy.