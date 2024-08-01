Cardi B Announces Divorce, Pregnancy

Cardi B confirmed Thursday that her marriage is ending while announcing that a child is on the way. "With every ending comes a new beginning!" the rapper posted on Instagram, adding that her pregnancy reminded "me that I can have it all!" She and Offset also have a daughter, Kulture, 6, and a son, Wave, 2, Page Six reports. The rapper addressed her third child in the post, saying, "It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"