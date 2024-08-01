Cardi B Announces Divorce, Pregnancy

Cardi B confirmed Thursday that her marriage is ending while announcing that a child is on the way. "With every ending comes a new beginning!" the rapper posted on Instagram, adding that her pregnancy reminded "me that I can have it all!" She and Offset also have a daughter, Kulture, 6, and a son, Wave, 2, Page Six reports. The rapper addressed her third child in the post, saying, "It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"
She didn't mention the divorce filing in her post, but a representative confirmed it to the AP. "This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable," the representative wrote. The rappers married without announcing it in September 2017 in Atlanta, revealing only their engagement a month later. Cardi B also had filed for divorce in 2020. Offset, of Migos, also has three children from previous relationships. The rappers—her birth name is Belcalis Almanzar and his is Kiari Cephus—broke up last year and accused each other of cheating. (More Cardi B stories.)