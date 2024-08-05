State Officials Say Grok Is Spreading Fake Election Info

Five secretaries of state have sent an open letter to Elon Musk, urging him to make changes to Grok, X's AI chatbot, to stop it from spreading misinformation ahead of the election. The secretaries of state from Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Washington, Michigan, and New Mexico cited a widely shared recent post from Grok that falsely claimed Vice President Kamala Harris had missed the ballot deadline in nine states, the Washington Post reports. The secretaries of state urged Musk to "immediately implement" changes to Grok to "ensure voters have accurate information in this critical election year."

Grok told users that ballots were "locked and loaded" in Alabama, Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Washington, meaning Harris had "missed the boat," the Guardian reports. "This is false," the secretaries of state wrote. "In all nine states the opposite is true."

"While Grok is only available to X Premium and Premium+ subscribers and includes a disclaimer asking users to verify information, the false information about ballot deadlines has been captured and shared repeatedly in multiple posts—reaching millions of people," they wrote. "Furthermore, Grok continued to repeat this false information for more than a week until it was corrected on July 31, 2024."