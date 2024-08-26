Mariah Carey Announces Her Mother and Sister Died

Mariah Carey's mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, died on the same day, the singer said Monday. "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," the Grammy-winning singer said in a statement. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," the statement continued, per the AP . "I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

Details about their causes of death were not immediately available. Patricia was an opera singer and was previously married to Alfred Roy Carey, the singer's father. The parents divorced when the "Obsessed" singer was 3. Carey detailed her complicated relationship with her mother and her sister in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, writing that she and her mother often clashed. She accused her sister of putting her in unsafe situations as a child. Still, Carey maintained contact with her mother; the two recorded a duet of "O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah Chorus" for the singer's second Christmas album in 2010. "A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother's," Carey wrote, per People.