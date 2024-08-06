Trump's New Line of Attack on Harris: the Stock Market

Donald Trump and his campaign didn't waste time in coming up with a term for Monday's market sell-off—the "Kamala Crash." Trump sought to blame VP Kamala Harris for the rough economic day in a series of social media posts using that phrase, and he continued the theme throughout the day:

"Stock markets are crashing, jobs numbers are terrible, we are heading to World War III, and we have two of the most incompetent 'leaders' in history," he wrote. "This is not good!"

Context: Forbes notes that Trump has kind of a can't-lose habit of taking credit for the market when it's up and blaming rivals when it's down. Still, Trump's "calculated attempt at political marketing" here shows how important the health of the economy—and the messaging around issues such as inflation—will be in the run-up to the presidential vote, per the New York Times.