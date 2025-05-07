Trump: 3 More Hostages Held by Hamas Are Dead

President Trump said Tuesday that three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have died, leaving only 21 believed to be still living. "As of today, it's 21, three have died," Trump said of the hostages, noting until recently it had been 24 people believed to be living. He did not elaborate on the identities of those now believed to be dead, nor how he had come to learn of their deaths, the AP reports. "There's 21, plus a lot of dead bodies," Trump said.
One American citizen, Edan Alexander, had been among the 24 hostages believed to be alive, with the bodies of several other Americans also held by Hamas after its Oct. 7, 2023 assault on Israel. Israeli officials said Tuesday that there are still 24 names on the official list of living hostages held by Hamas, with another 35 confirmed dead. A source tells the Times of Israel that the discrepancy might be because Israel has information suggesting that more hostages are dead but the deaths have not been officially confirmed.
