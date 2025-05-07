Trump: 3 More Hostages Held by Hamas Are Dead

President Trump said Tuesday that three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have died, leaving only 21 believed to be still living. "As of today, it's 21, three have died," Trump said of the hostages, noting until recently it had been 24 people believed to be living. He did not elaborate on the identities of those now believed to be dead, nor how he had come to learn of their deaths, the AP reports. "There's 21, plus a lot of dead bodies," Trump said.