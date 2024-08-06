The Strategy Behind Picking Tim Walz

Vice President Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate for a number of reasons, and one the biggest ones is that they clicked during a one-on-one interview Sunday, insiders say. Sources tell Politico that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's team felt his interview didn't go as well. Beyond the personal connection, Harris was also impressed with Walz's biography, as well as his accomplishments as governor that she "wants to replicate in her presidency—access to reproductive health, paid leave, child tax credits and gun safety," Politico's sources say. Other takes on the choice:

The "nice" choice, but perhaps not the best. Nate Silver believes Harris didn't make the best choice. At Silver Bulletin, he writes that while Walz is a safe, inoffensive, and "nice" choice, Shapiro would have been a better pick because he "increases the likelihood you win Pennsylvania, he has a demonstrated track record of popularity in the most important swing state, he's obviously an extremely talented politician and perhaps a future standard-bearer for the party himself." Minnesota, he notes, is highly unlikely to be the "tipping point" state that decides the presidency.