Tesla Quietly Changes Cybertruck Prices

Tesla has limited Cybertruck shoppers' options and is no longer taking orders for the 2025 rear-wheel model that goes for the relative bargain price of $61,000. That leaves consumers with a choice between the all-wheel drive Cybertruck for $99,990 or the Cyberbeast for $119,990, reports Business Insider , which looked at Internet Archive screenshots. The disappointment for potential buyers is that five years ago, Elon Musk said he'd set a starting price of $39,900. On the other hand, the much higher price has contributed to making the vehicle a status symbol driven by celebrities.

The decision on the bottom-rung model would seem to be a problem, per Yahoo Finance, given that Musk has said the company already has 1 million preorders for it. In addition, Tesla set a goal of an annual run rate of 200,000 Cybertrucks overall by the end of 2024. Tesla's website shows the all-wheel Cybertruck AWD available for immediate delivery, while delivery for the Cyberbeast can't be had before October. Kelley Blue Book lists Tesla as selling 8,755 Cybertrucks in the second quarter, while Ford sold 4,466 Ford F-150 Lightnings. Overall, Tesla last year sold 1.8 million vehicles globally. (More Cybertruck stories.)