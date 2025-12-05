Hollywood Hates Netflix's Plan to Buy Warner Bros.

Make no mistake: It's a blockbuster. The deal announced Friday in which Netflix plans to buy the Warner Bros. Discovery film and TV studios has the potential to "transform Hollywood," as the Los Angeles Times puts it. And not everybody—particularly cinema owners—is happy about that. Coverage:

A piece at USA Today hits some of the bigger questions, starting with whether Netflix would still allow Warner Bros. movies to have long runs in theaters. The official answer from Netflix is that the company "expects to maintain Warner Bros.' current operations and build on its strengths, including theatrical releases for films." The squishy key word there is "expects," writes Kelly Lawler.

"Even if Netflix keeps releasing Warner films in theaters, the schedule may not be exactly the same way it is now," adds Lawler. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos told reporters, "I think the windows will evolve to be much more consumer-friendly, to be able to meet the audience where they are, quicker," which didn't exactly ease the worries of cinema owners.