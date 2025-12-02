Time Person of the Year May Not Be a Person at All

Artificial intelligence is emerging as the frontrunner for Time magazine's Person of the Year, according to bettors on Polymarket, who see AI as having a better shot than any human candidate, including President Trump, who Axios notes took the honor last year. AI had a 46% chance of being named Person of the Year as of early Tuesday afternoon, while the next closest candidate, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, was at 18%.
"If Time gives [AI] the crown, it's basically saying AI shaped more of our world this year than any one human," BetUS notes, adding that that assessment "makes sense." Other contenders include Pope Leo XIV at 11%, Trump at 7%, and a handful of less likely figures such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. This would be only the second time a nonhuman has been given the designation, with "the computer" named Person of the Year in 1982, per Axios.