SpaceX Goal Is a Valuation Topping OpenAI's

SpaceX is seeking a new $800 billion valuation in a secondary share sale, which would make Elon Musk's enterprise the most valuable private company in the US—overtaking OpenAI. The potential price tag is double what SpaceX was valued at for a share sale in October. Executives said the company is considering an initial public offering in 2026, the Wall Street Journal reports. Musk told shareholders last month that he prefers his companies not be publicly traded, saying they can be "very difficult to operate effectively," per CNBC. He then conceded that "maybe at some point, SpaceX should become a public company despite all the downsides."