Twins Busted for Allegedly Hacking Government Databases

Twin brothers from Virginia have been arrested and charged with trying to sabotage US government databases after being fired from a federal contractor job. According to the Justice Department, 34-year-old Muneeb and Sohaib Akhter, who previously served time for hacking the State Department, are accused of deleting and stealing sensitive government records, including those from the IRS and the Department of Homeland Security, per Fox News. Prosecutors say that after losing their jobs at Opexus, a contractor that manages federal records, the Akhters accessed computer systems without permission, scrubbed databases, and took steps to cover their tracks.