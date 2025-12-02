Users Peeved With Netflix's Latest Change

Phone-to-TV casting will only work with older Chromecast devices or Google Cast-supported TVs
Posted Dec 2, 2025 5:47 AM CST
Netflix Kills Phone-to-TV Casting, Annoying Users
FILE - This Oct. 8, 2019, file photo shows the Netflix app on an iPhone in New York.   (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Netflix users will no longer be able to cast shows from their phones to their TVs in most cases, as the company has quietly ended support for the feature. The move means viewers must now use the Netflix app on their TV and rely on their remote for playback controls, Wired reports. The change was first spotted by Android Authority and quickly drew criticism from users on Reddit, many of whom relied on the feature for convenience or because their Netflix account was only logged in on their phone. "Why would they make the experience worse?" asked one user.

A Netflix spokesperson told Wired the change was made because not enough people were using the feature. Netflix didn't share how many people actually used casting, or how much it cost to keep the feature running. It did note casting will still work with pre-2020 Google Chromecast models without remotes, a Google Nest Hub Smart Display, and Google Cast-enabled TVs, but only on Netflix's ad-free subscriptions, per Android Authority. Some users see the move as part of a larger trend at Netflix to prioritize profitability over user acquisition. This comes after Netflix raised prices and cracked down on password sharing.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X