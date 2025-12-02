Users Peeved With Netflix's Latest Change

Netflix users will no longer be able to cast shows from their phones to their TVs in most cases, as the company has quietly ended support for the feature. The move means viewers must now use the Netflix app on their TV and rely on their remote for playback controls, Wired reports. The change was first spotted by Android Authority and quickly drew criticism from users on Reddit, many of whom relied on the feature for convenience or because their Netflix account was only logged in on their phone. "Why would they make the experience worse?" asked one user.