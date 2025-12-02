Entertainment | Netflix Users Peeved With Netflix's Latest Change Phone-to-TV casting will only work with older Chromecast devices or Google Cast-supported TVs By Arden Dier withNewser.AI Posted Dec 2, 2025 5:47 AM CST Copied FILE - This Oct. 8, 2019, file photo shows the Netflix app on an iPhone in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) Netflix users will no longer be able to cast shows from their phones to their TVs in most cases, as the company has quietly ended support for the feature. The move means viewers must now use the Netflix app on their TV and rely on their remote for playback controls, Wired reports. The change was first spotted by Android Authority and quickly drew criticism from users on Reddit, many of whom relied on the feature for convenience or because their Netflix account was only logged in on their phone. "Why would they make the experience worse?" asked one user. A Netflix spokesperson told Wired the change was made because not enough people were using the feature. Netflix didn't share how many people actually used casting, or how much it cost to keep the feature running. It did note casting will still work with pre-2020 Google Chromecast models without remotes, a Google Nest Hub Smart Display, and Google Cast-enabled TVs, but only on Netflix's ad-free subscriptions, per Android Authority. Some users see the move as part of a larger trend at Netflix to prioritize profitability over user acquisition. This comes after Netflix raised prices and cracked down on password sharing. Read These Next Car buyers appear to be getting fed up with soaring prices. America's most popular cooking oil is tied to weight gain. Group accused of making sex videos by hacking home cameras. Dad was hailed as hero, but story of hiking rescue has now changed. Report an error