Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Set a Wedding Date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly picked a wedding date that's loaded with symbolism for the pop star: June 13, 2026. Sources tell Page Six the couple will tie the knot on that Saturday at the Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island—a date and venue so important to Swift that she allegedly paid off another bride to secure it.

The choice of June 13 may not be random: Swift's fondness for the number 13 is well documented among fans, and numerology enthusiasts point out that 6/13/26 adds up to the number nine (6+1+3+2+6=18, and 1+8=9), a number associated with endings and new beginnings. Sources say the couple, who got engaged in August, had initially planned a small, private ceremony but then reportedly started considering larger venues—including Swift's own Rhode Island mansion, a Tennessee farm, or even a Caribbean island—as the guest list grew. Reps for Swift and Kelce haven't commented on the reported wedding date.

What Kelce, 36, has commented on recently is the fact that he and and his 35-year-old bride-to-be get along swimmingly—some say almost too swimmingly. Per People, Kelce was chatting on his podcast this week with guest George Clooney and asked the latter if it was true that he and wife Amal don't argue, as Clooney has claimed in the past. Clooney answered in the affirmative, then asked Kelce the same question. "Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right. I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once," Kelce replied. Yahoo Entertainment isn't so sure that's a good sign; Today has mixed feelings about it.