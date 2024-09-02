America's 10 Most Relaxed Cities

Is your current city filling you with a little too much stress? Consider relocating to one of the US cities deemed "most relaxed" in a new LawnStarter ranking, which looked at 43 metrics, including how affordable housing is, how long a workday lasts on average, how high the rates of depression are, what the life expectancy is, and how easy it is to access mental health care providers. The top 10 and their overall score:
- Newton, Massachusetts: 67.64
- Sunnyvale, California: 67.18
- Santa Clara, California: 65.31
- Milpitas, California: 65.10
- Naperville, Illinois: 64.89
- Cambridge, Massachusetts: 64.45
- San Ramon, California: 64.33
- Carmel, Indiana: 64.16
- Redwood City, California: 63.99
- San Mateo, California: 63.95
