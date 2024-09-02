US /
lists

America's 10 Most Relaxed Cities

LawnStarter looked at a variety of metrics to rank the top 500
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 2, 2024 6:00 AM CDT
These Are America's 10 Most Relaxed Cities
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / Bj?rn Forenius)

Is your current city filling you with a little too much stress? Consider relocating to one of the US cities deemed "most relaxed" in a new LawnStarter ranking, which looked at 43 metrics, including how affordable housing is, how long a workday lasts on average, how high the rates of depression are, what the life expectancy is, and how easy it is to access mental health care providers. The top 10 and their overall score:

  1. Newton, Massachusetts: 67.64
  2. Sunnyvale, California: 67.18
  3. Santa Clara, California: 65.31

  1. Milpitas, California: 65.10
  2. Naperville, Illinois: 64.89
  3. Cambridge, Massachusetts: 64.45
  4. San Ramon, California: 64.33
  5. Carmel, Indiana: 64.16
  6. Redwood City, California: 63.99
  7. San Mateo, California: 63.95
Click for the complete ranking of 500 cities, along with more details on what the site was looking for in its methodology. (More lists stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X