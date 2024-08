The smoke break appears to be on its way to becoming a relic of history. A new Gallup survey finds that 11% of Americans say they've smoked in the last week, matching an 80-year low set in 2022.

Context: When Gallup first asked Americans about smoking in 1944, 41% of adults acknowledged the habit. The figure rose to its record high of 45% in 1954 and has generally been on the wane since, reports UPI. Even in the late 1980s, however, the rate was still three times higher than what it is today.