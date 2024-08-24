Time for Couples to Deploy a 5-Second Rule

Couples who find themselves in an argument might want to consider a simple tool to keep things from escalating out of control: a five-second pause. A new study by psychology researchers at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland found that a break of even that short duration helped people keep their aggressions in check, reports the Guardian. "This is a simple, free, and effective hack to reduce negative emotions during arguments," says lead researcher Annah McCurry, in a university news release. "It's cheaper than couples therapy and can be easily integrated into everyday interactions."