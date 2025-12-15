Rob Reiner's Son Arrested After Murder of His Parents

Nick Reiner, 32, is in custody, being held on $4M bond
Posted Dec 15, 2025 10:18 AM CST
Rob Reiner's Son Arrested After Murder of His Parents
Neighbors talk outside Rob Reiner's residence Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

One of the sons of filmmaker Rob Reiner and wife Michele has been arrested after their double-murder in Los Angeles, reports People. Nick Reiner, 32, is being held on $4 million bond in Los Angeles County, according to online jail records. There was no immediate word on charges. His parents were found stabbed to death inside their own home on Sunday afternoon, reports the New York Times. A daughter discovered the bodies. Nick Reiner has a history of drug addiction and even helped make a movie—Being Charlie—with his father, based on his struggles a decade ago.

X