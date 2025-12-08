Scientists Zero In on Way to Slow Aging

A new study suggests that a fountain of youth of sorts might be conjured up on the cellular level. Scientists at Texas A&M have developed a technique to boost the energy production of aging and damaged cells, reports the Washington Post . As a piece at Science Alert puts it, the cells "can be effectively 'recharged' by replacing their internal batteries—microscopic power stations called mitochondria." The findings published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences hold implications for the treatment of conditions including Alzheimer's and diabetes.

The technique is still in its early stages. So far, it has only been tested in laboratory dishes, but animal trials are expected soon. If proven safe and effective, the method could eventually allow doctors to extract a patient's cells, convert them to stem cells, treat them in the lab with particles called "nanoflowers," and then return the rejuvenated cells to the patient. "The fact that you can increase the number of mitochondria per cell is huge," Stanford University's Daria Mochly-Rosen, who was not involved in the study, tells the Post. However, researchers caution that the long-term safety of nanoflowers and their key ingredient, molybdenum disulfide, has yet to be established. (Popular Mechanics has more details on the role of nanoflowers in the study.)

The Texas A&M team is collaborating with other labs to explore applications for muscular dystrophy, fatty liver disease, and nervous system disorders. If successful, the technique could mean fewer repeat treatments are needed compared to current drugs that boost mitochondria, which typically wear off quickly. Researchers say the ultimate goal is to improve health and extend life by maintaining healthy mitochondria in tissues throughout the body.