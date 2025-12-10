The Most Monogamous Species: Not Us

Sure, there are cheaters among us, but overall, humans rank quite high among monogamous species, besting chimpanzees, black bears, African lions, and bottlenose dolphins, according to a study published Tuesday in Proceedings of the Royal Society B. Evolutionary anthropologist Mark Dyble of the University of Cambridge ranked 35 mammals by how monogamous they appear to be—based on how many pairs of siblings in a population share both parents versus only one. In a strictly monogamous species, nearly all siblings should be full siblings; in a more promiscuous one, half-siblings dominate, per the Wall Street Journal.