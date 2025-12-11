Death Valley Lake Resurfaces

Heavy rainfall fills Badwater Basin, creating rare reflective landscape until it evaporates
Posted Dec 10, 2025 6:41 PM CST
Heavy Rain Gives Rise to Death Valley Lake
People wade through water at Badwater Basin on Feb. 22, 2024, in Death Valley National Park, California.   (AP Photo/John Locher)

An ancient lake has made a rare return to Death Valley National Park, drawing visitors hoping to glimpse a phenomenon thousands of years in the making. After record rainfall, several inches of water pooled in Badwater Basin—the lowest point in North America, at 282 feet below sea level—reviving what's popularly known as Lake Manly. During the Ice Ages, the basin held a lake nearly 100 miles long and 700 feet deep, ABC News reports.

Normally, the area is bone-dry, but Death Valley experienced its wettest fall on record last year, with 2.41 inches of rain falling between September and November. That's more than the desert typically sees in a year. The water was high enough for a short time last year for visitors to kayak, per CBS News. The lake is shallower now but still offers striking reflections of the surrounding mountains.

While the recent storms have left some roads impassable, many of the park's iconic sites remain open, per ABC. The only way for water to exit the basin is through evaporation, a process that could take months, but it is happening. Visitors are advised to plan ahead, especially if venturing onto unpaved roads, and to go soon. "My advice would be to, if you are interested in seeing this, not to delay to get there," said Andrew Heltzel, who operates tourist businesses at national parks. "It is getting smaller through evaporation every day."

