4 Arrested in Slaying of Johnny Wactor

Four young men have been arrested in the murder of former General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor. The Los Angeles Police Department says the suspects are from the Los Angeles area; Wactor was killed in downtown LA in the wee hours of May 25 when he stumbled upon three men attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car as he was returning to it after finishing a shift working at a rooftop bar, the AP reports. Robert Barceleau, 18; Leonel Gutierrez, 18; and Sergio Estrada, 18, were booked on suspicion of murder and Frank Olano, 22, was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, ABC 7 reports.

Police say the alleged thieves had the car "raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter" when Wactor and a female co-worker approached the group; Wactor's family says he had stepped in front of his co-worker to protect her just before he was shot. Police say one of the men who had the car hoisted shot Wactor in the chest without provocation before all of them fled in a getaway car. Wactor's friends and family have been ceaselessly calling for justice. Wactor would have turned 38 at the end of this month. (More Los Angeles stories.)