Biden Speaks at DNC as Crowd Chants, 'We Love Joe'

President Joe Biden closed the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Monday, and he spoke to the roaring applause of an enthusiastic audience. "I love you all," Biden said to the crowd as he opened his speech. "And America, I love you." He had to pause before continuing, as the crowd chanted, "We love Joe." "Are you ready to vote for freedom? Are you ready to vote for democracy and America? Are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?" he asked. "Our best days are not behind us, they're before us," Biden said after recounting the winter he took the oath of office and became president, when, he said, democracy itself was under threat. Now, he says, democracy has prevailed, but it must be "preserved." "We're in a battle for the very soul of America," Biden said. "I ran for president in 2020 because of what I saw in Charlottesville in August of 2017. Extremists coming out of the woods, carrying torches. Their veins bulging out of their necks. Carrying swastikas. And chanting the same exact antisemitic bile that was heard in Germany in the 1930s. Neo-nazis, white supremacists, and the Ku Klux Klan. So emboldened by a president in the White House that they saw as an ally, they didn't even bother to wear their hoods. Hate was on the march in America." When Biden recounted Donald Trump's statement after the aforementioned Charlottesville far-right rally that "there were fine people on both sides," which Biden said was the moment he decided to run for president, the crowd loudly booed Trump's words. "I know and believe in an America where honesty, decency, dignity still matter," Biden said. "An America where everyone has a fair shot and hate has no safe harbor. An America where the fundamental creed of this nation, that all of us are created equal, is still very much alive." He said he's worked as president to keep America moving forward, and spoke about his accomplishments, which he pointed out helped all Americans, not just those in blue states. "When I say we, I mean Kamala and me," he said while touting his administration's accomplishments. "Yes, we both know we have more to do. But we're moving in the right direction." As the crowd chanted, "Thank you Joe" while he talked about lowering prescription drug prices, Biden said, "Thank you Kamala, too." He went on to talk about the infrastructure achievements of his administration after saying Trump promised to deliver on that front, but "never built a damn thing." "Wall Street didn't build America, the middle class built America. And unions built the middle class," Biden said. "That's why I'm proud to have been the first president to walk a picket line, and be labeled the most pro-union president in history. And I accept it. It's a fact. Because when unions do well, we all do well." He mentioned Harris' role in getting public schools reopened during the COVID pandemic, getting raises for teachers, making college more affordable, and other education-related achievements, noting Project 2025 wants to gut funding for public education. "Donald Trump calls America a failing nation. But think about this," he said as the crowd booed. "Think of the message he sends around the world when he talks about America being a failing nation. He says we're losing. He's the loser. He's dead wrong." Biden also got in a joke about how many foreign leaders he knows "just because I'm so damn old." "Guess what? America's winning, and the world's better off for it," he said, going on to discuss Trump's lies about crime in America (the lies of a "convicted felon," he pointed out) versus his administration's investments in public safety and improvements on that front, as well as their achievements on gun control—though he said more needs to be done on that front. "I never thought I'd stand before a crowd of Democrats and refer to a president as a liar so many times. It's sad," he said before accusing Trump of lying about the US-Mexico border and killing a bipartisan border bill. Biden then noted, "There are fewer border crossings today than when Donald Trump left office," but said his administration does not "demonize" immigrants and wants to strengthen legal immigration. "Here's what else I believe in. Protecting your freedom. Your freedom to vote. Your freedom to love who you love. And your freedom to choose." He said he's never "bowed down" to Vladimir Putin like Trump does, and promised Harris wouldn't either. While discussing his administration's global accomplishments, he said he's gotten humanitarian assistance into Gaza and his administration has worked toward a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. "Those protesters out in the street, they have a point," he said. "A lot of innocent people are being killed, on both sides." "Folks, I've got five months left in my presidency. I've got a lot to do. I intend to get it done. It's been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your president. I love the job, but I love my country more. ... And we need to preserve our democracy. In 2024, we need you to vote. We need you to keep the Senate. We need you to win back the House of Representatives. And above all, we need you to beat Donald Trump. And elect Kamala and Tim! President and vice president of the United States of America. They'll continue to lead America forward." He went on to run down a list of the Harris-Walz campaign promises, comparing and contrasting them to what a Trump presidency would bring. "Selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became our nominee. And it was the best decision I've made my whole career," Biden said. "She's tough. She's experienced. And she has enormous integrity. Her story represents the best American story. And like many of our best presidents, she was also vice president. That's a joke," he said, as the crowd laughed and cheered. "She'll be a president our children can look up to. She'll be a president respected by world leaders, because she already is. She'll be a president we can all look up to. And she'll be a historic president who puts her stamp on America's future." "America is, and always has been, a nation of possibilities. We must never lose that. Never. Kamala and Tim understand that this nation must continue to be a place of possibilities. Not just for the few of us, but for all of us. So join me in promising your whole heart to this effort. I know my whole heart will be. I promise I'll be the best volunteer Harris' and Walz's campaign has ever seen." "I've made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you," he said. "I've been blessed a million times in return by the support of the American people. ... I can honestly say I'm more optimistic about the future than I was when I was elected as a 29-year-old United States senator. I mean it. Folks, we just have to remember who we are. We're the United States of America, and there's nothing we cannot do when we do it together. God bless you all, and may God protect our troops," he concluded, to massive applause, before being joined on stage by the first lady, the vice president, and the second gentleman. Prior to Biden's speech, Hillary Clinton spoke, Harris made a surprise appearance, and protesters gathered outside. (More Election 2024 stories.) Report an error