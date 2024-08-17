Crews Battle Fire at Landmark Housing Masterpieces

Crews were able to contain a fire that broke out midday Saturday at London's Somerset House, a historic landmark and arts venue housing masterpieces including Vincent Van Gogh's Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear. London Fire Brigade officials said the crews were still working to "extinguish the final pockets of fire" on the roof hours later. "Everybody is safe, there are no valuable artefacts or artworks in that part of the building," said Jonathan Reekie, director of Somerset House, per the BBC . The building's Courtauld Gallery also has paintings by impressionists Edouard Manet, Claude Monet, and Paul Cezanne.

About 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines were dispatched, per CNN. Somerset House dates to 1547, and the "age and design of the building proved to be a challenge" to firefighters, an official said. The site has appeared in productions including Downton Abbey and Love Actually. The fire spoiled plans for a dance battle scheduled Saturday for the courtyard, which was to include "a day of dance and breaking showcases, workshops, live DJs and a big outdoor party, all culminating in a head-to-head dance battle between the four corners of London." Reekie said that though rest of the building will remain closed for now, the Courtauld Gallery will reopen to visitors on Sunday.