Chiefs' Good Luck Charm Was Back at the Opener

Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the rest of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs open the NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens, reports the AP . Swift arrived about 90 minutes prior to the AFC title game rematch, wearing a denim crop top and shorts along with red, knee-high heeled boots. She joined nearly 80,000 fans awaiting kickoff as storms began popping up in the area. Swift became one of the Chiefs' biggest fans last season, when she began her high-profile romance with Kelce, a pop culture heavyweight in his own right.

The Chiefs, who have won two straight Super Bowls and three in the past five years, are chasing some history beginning Thursday night and pulled off a solid start with a 27-20 victory. No team has ever won the Lombardi Trophy three consecutive times. It has been a busy offseason for both superstars. Swift is on break from tour until October, when she begins the North American leg stretching into December. Kelce and his brother, retired Eagles center Jason Kelce, recently struck a deal reportedly worth nine figures to take their "New Heights" podcast to Amazon's Wondery service. He also is due to appear in Ryan Murphy's murder mystery Grotesquerie on FX debuting Sept. 25, and is hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity on Prime Video premiering Oct. 16.

Then on Thursday, a Kelce rep denounced a document recently posted online calling into question the authenticity of their romance as "entirely false and fabricated." The document, carrying the title "Comprehensive Media Plan For Travis Kelce's Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift," was posted on Reddit but has since been deleted. It surfaced about the same time that Kelce discussed their relationship in an interview. "She had just been so open to learning the game," Kelce said. "I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she's so detailed in every aspect of it, from the words to her music and even the releases and the music videos and everything. She's just so detailed and a part of it, that I think she was just curious about the profession."