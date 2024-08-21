Musk Starts to Foreclose on Gene Wilder's House

When Elon Musk announced he was selling his homes in 2020, he had one stipulation for the longtime residence of the late actor Gene Wilder: "It cannot be torn down or lose any [of] its soul." The 2,800-square-foot home overlooking the Bel-Air Country Club, purchased by Wilder for $300,000 in 1976 and by Musk for $6.75 million in 2013, now risks foreclosure. Filmmaker Jordan Walker-Pearlman, a nephew of Wilder who spent time in the home as a child, couldn't afford Musk's $9.5 million asking price in 2020, but secured a deal in which Musk would sell the home to himself and his wife, screenwriter Elizabeth Hunter, for $7 million—while providing a $6.7 million loan, reports the Wall Street Journal . But "that fairy-tale scenario has now turned into something of a nightmare," per Realtor.com .

Musk has now moved to foreclose on the property. Walker-Pearlman and Hunter have fallen behind on repayment of the loan, due in part to the recent writers' and actors' strikes, and received a notice of default, the first formal step in the foreclosure process, in July. The notice said the lender could force a sale within 90 days. Walker-Pearlman claims the billionaire CEO of Tesla and X isn't being "adversarial or mean." Rather, "Elon gave us a magical opportunity," he tells the Journal. "I have no complaints." The couple are now trying to sell the home—with four bedrooms, wood-beamed ceilings, an open layout, pool, and extensive views—listed Tuesday for $12.95 million. The listing agent tells Mansion Global, "The seller would love [the house] to stay true to its roots." (More Elon Musk stories.)