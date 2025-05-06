Carney: Trump Is 'Willing to Negotiate'

President Trump complained once again about the US "subsidizing" Canada in a Truth Social post before his meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday—but both men sounded upbeat about US-Canada relations after the meeting. At a press conference at the Canadian embassy, Carney said that after "wide-ranging" discussions, he felt Trump was "willing to negotiate" and forge a new trade deal with Canada, the BBC reports. He said the White House meeting marked the "end of the beginning of a process" of redefining Canada's relationship with the US. "I feel better about the relations in many respects," he said. There will be "zigs and zags—difficult aspects to it", he said of trade talks. "But the prospect is there."

51st state. Carney said that during their private meeting, he asked Trump to stop making remarks about Canada becoming the 51st state, though he didn't share the president's response. Asked what he was thinking when Trump referred to the border as artificial, Carney said, "I'm glad that you couldn't tell what was going through my mind," the CBC reports.