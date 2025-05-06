India Fires Missiles Across Pakistan Border

India fired missiles across the border into Pakistani-controlled territory in at least three locations early Wednesday, killing at a child and wounding two other people, Pakistani security officials said. India said it was striking infrastructure used by militants. The strikes came amid soaring tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors over last month's militant attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, the AP reports. India has blamed Pakistan for backing the militant attack, which Islamabad has denied. Last week, Pakistan said it had "credible intelligence" suggesting India would launch strikes.