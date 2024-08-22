Studio Pulls Trailer With Invented Quotes

When it debuted at Cannes, Megalopolis did not elicit the enthusiastic reception from critics that Francis Ford Coppola surely wanted. Some found it baffling if fascinating, Bilge Ebiri writes in Vulture. The studio's response included releasing a trailer for the film on Wednesday with quotes from several mostly negative reviews of previous Coppola films, including The Godfather. The quotes ostensibly came from reviews by famed film critics, including Pauline Kael, most of whom are deceased. The goal seemed to be to show that his films have stood the test of time, and are highly regarded now, after overcoming initial panning by those know-nothing critics. But the critics' quotes appear to be fiction; Variety confirmed they couldn't be found in the original reviews they're supposedly from. The trailer lasted less than a day. Lionsgate recalled it later Wednesday and apologized to the critics and Coppola. "We screwed up," the studio said, per the AP. "We are sorry." For example: