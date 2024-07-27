Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis is coming out at the end of September, but the current advance buzz doesn't have much to do with the movie itself. Instead, it focuses on more allegations against the famed Godfather film director involving him acting "unprofessional" on the movie set, including kissing female extras who were topless or wearing next to nothing. The Guardian first touched upon the rumors in May, reporting on sources who said Coppola, 85, exhibited "old school" behavior, including pulling women onto his lap and "trying to get [female extras] in the mood" by attempting to kiss them. Now, Variety has video apparently showing Coppola doing just that.

The footage, which the outlet notes was shot in February in Atlanta by a crew member on set during a "bacchanalian nightclub scene," shows Coppola wandering the dance floor, hugging and kissing women on the cheek. A shorter clip shows Coppola from behind, holding onto one woman by her arms and seemingly kissing her until she pulls away, smiling. Coppola "appeared to act with impunity on set," two sources tell Variety, which notes that, because the director self-funded the $120 million film, "there were none of the traditional checks and balances in place." "Who were they supposed to talk to? Complain to Coppola and report Coppola to himself?" a source says.

One insider tells Variety that Coppola would even ruin scenes that were being filmed, because he kept jumping up to hug and kiss women. Coppola even reportedly made this remark during filming: "Sorry, if I come up to you and kiss you. Just know it's solely for my pleasure." Darren Demetre, an executive producer on the film, said in a statement that "Francis walked around the set to establish the spirit of the scene by giving kind hugs and kisses on the cheek to the cast and background players. It was his way to help inspire and establish the club atmosphere, which was so important to the film."

story continues below

Demetre added: "I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behavior during the course of the project." There's been no new response from Coppola himself or his reps, though in June, responding to the Guardian report, he told the New York Times: "My mother told me that if you make an advance toward a woman, it means you disrespect her, and the girls I had crushes on, I certainly didn't disrespect them." He added: "I'm not touchy-feely. I'm too shy." Coppola's wife, Eleanor, died in April at the age of 87. (More Francis Ford Coppola stories.)