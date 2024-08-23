Cops: Texas Lyft Driver Was Forced to Drive to Florida

A Lyft driver in Texas is safe after police say a customer forced him at gunpoint to drive more than 1,300 miles to Florida, reports WFAA. The ordeal took place Friday night when a suspect identified as 23-year-old Miguel Hernandez pulled out a gun instead of exiting the vehicle and told the driver to head to Florida without speeding, per a Department of Justice release. At one point the following morning, police say he ordered the driver to phone his children and say he was on a long work trip and wouldn't be home for a while, per NBC News.