Ronda Rousey Is Very Sorry for Sharing Conspiracy Video

Wrestler and former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey has offered a profuse apology for what she says was "the single most regrettable decision" of her life. In a post on X Friday, Rousey apologized for sharing a Sandy Hook conspiracy video on what was then Twitter more than 11 years ago, around a month after 20 children and six educators were killed in the mass shooting, NBC News reports.

"I didn't even believe it, but was so horrified at the truth that I was grasping for an alternative fiction to cling to instead," she wrote Friday. "I quickly realized my mistake and took it down, but the damage was done."

She said she had regretted the post "every day of my life since," but "by some miracle it seemingly slipped under the media's radar, I was never asked about it so I never spoke of it again." She said she feared calling attention to it would increase views of conspiracy videos.

"I deserve to be hated, labeled, detested, resented and worse for it," the 37-year-old former UFC and WWE champ wrote. "I should have been canceled, I would have deserved it. I still do."