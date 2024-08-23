Pumpkin Spice Latte Comes Earlier Than Ever

Don't let Starbucks fool you. It's still summer, though it might not feel like it inside your local franchise. Starbucks released its full fall menu, including the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, on Thursday—the earliest date ever, Quartz reports. The Pumpkin Spice Latte is back for its 21st fall season, per Food & Wine. The fall menu also features the new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, a mix of oat milk, spices, and cold foam, which "perfectly captures the taste and feeling of fall," according to Starbucks beverage developer Rosalyn Batingan. Being a cold drink, it might appeal to those looking forward to fall but not yet willing to bid summer goodbye.