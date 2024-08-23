Pumpkin Spice Latte Comes Earlier Than Ever

Don't let Starbucks fool you. It's still summer, though it might not feel like it inside your local franchise. Starbucks released its full fall menu, including the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, on Thursday—the earliest date ever, Quartz reports. The Pumpkin Spice Latte is back for its 21st fall season, per Food & Wine. The fall menu also features the new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, a mix of oat milk, spices, and cold foam, which "perfectly captures the taste and feeling of fall," according to Starbucks beverage developer Rosalyn Batingan. Being a cold drink, it might appeal to those looking forward to fall but not yet willing to bid summer goodbye.
There are also two app-exclusive offerings this fall: the Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte and non-dairy Iced Honey Apple Almond Milk Flat White. Visitors with or without the app can also enjoy a new vanilla buttercream Raccoon Cake Pop dessert. Among the favorite food items returning this year is the Baked Apple Croissant, which Food & Wine notes "sold out rapidly last year." Other new items in store include cold cups in colors like "Autumn Sunset" and "Metallic Pumpkin Orange," per USA Today. There's also a limited edition Olive Green Starbucks x Stanley Vacuum Seal Quencher because surely someone out there doesn't have a Stanley cup yet. (Amid cratering sales, Starbucks recently dumped its CEO and snagged Chipotle's.)