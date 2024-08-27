Trump Campaign Hits Back at Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters is one of a few musical acts unhappy with the Trump campaign using its songs, but the campaign is disputing the band's claim that Trump didn't have permission to do so. "We have a license to play the song," a campaign spokesperson tells the Hill of "My Hero," which was heard at the recent Arizona rally at which Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endorsed Donald Trump for president. The Independent reports that outlet "has seen documents appearing to confirm that the campaign had indeed licensed the song from BMI's Songview service." Quoting several other Foo Fighters songs, the campaign rep posted on X, "It's Times Like These facts matter, don't be a Pretender."