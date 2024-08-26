Isaac Hayes Estate Is Taking Trump to Court

It has been granted an emergency hearing to force campaign to stop using song
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 26, 2024 8:09 AM CDT
Isaac Hayes Estate Is Taking Trump to Court
Isaac Hayes in a 2001 photo. The singer died in 2008.   (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, FILE)

The estate of Isaac Hayes has been demanding that the Trump campaign stop using one of the soul singer's songs, and now a federal court has scheduled an emergency hearing on the matter for September 3, reports Rolling Stone. Donald Trump has been using "Hold On, I'm Coming" at rallies, and Hayes' estate threatened a copyright lawsuit earlier this month after identifying what it says are more than 130 unauthorized uses, per the Consequence of Sound. That suit is now proceeding.

In a video, Hayes' son, Isaac Hayes III, maintains that the estate explicitly barred the campaign from using the song and that the family is owed somewhere around $3 million for all those unauthorized uses. Hayes, who died in 2008, wrote the song with David Porter, and it became a hit for the duo Sam & Dave in 1966. Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters also are threatening legal action over the Trump campaign's use of "My Hero," notes Billboard. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)

