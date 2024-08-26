Isaac Hayes Estate Is Taking Trump to Court

The estate of Isaac Hayes has been demanding that the Trump campaign stop using one of the soul singer's songs, and now a federal court has scheduled an emergency hearing on the matter for September 3, reports Rolling Stone. Donald Trump has been using "Hold On, I'm Coming" at rallies, and Hayes' estate threatened a copyright lawsuit earlier this month after identifying what it says are more than 130 unauthorized uses, per the Consequence of Sound. That suit is now proceeding.