Ex-Deputy Charged in Airman's Fatal Shooting

A Florida Panhandle sheriff's deputy is facing a charge of manslaughter with a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of an airman who opened his apartment door while holding a gun, per the AP . Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran was charged Friday in the May 3 shooting death of Senior Airman Roger Fortson , Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille said Friday. That is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Marcille said a warrant has been issued for Duran's arrest but he was not in custody as of early Friday afternoon. Fortson, 23, was Black.

"I think this is the best that we could have hoped for in this particular case," said Sabu Williams, president of the local branch of the NAACP. Authorities say Duran had been directed to Fortson's Fort Walton Beach apartment in response to a domestic disturbance report that turned out to be false. After repeated knocking, Fortson opened the door while holding his handgun at his side, pointed down. Authorities say that Duran shot him multiple times; only then did he tell Fortson to drop the gun. Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden fired Duran on May 31 after an internal investigation concluded his life was not in danger when he opened fire.