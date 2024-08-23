There Was No Surprise Musical Guest at the DNC

Rumors flew all day about a surprise performance at the final night of the Democratic National Convention, and things went so far that TMZ actually reported the mystery guest would be none other than Queen Bey herself. The gossip site speculated Beyonce would perform "Freedom," which it says has been the "anthem" of the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign. In anticipation of a possible Beyonce appearance, dozens of delegates dressed up in outfits inspired by Bey's latest album, Cowboy Carter. Also fueling speculation was the White House political director's mysterious posting of a bee emoji on X in what was thought to be a reference to Beyonce's fanbase, the so-called "Beyhive," NBC Chicago reports. But in the end, while Harris did walk out to give her keynote address to "Freedom," Beyonce was a no-show.
The singer's rep ultimately told outlets including CNN and the AP that Beyonce had never been scheduled to be in Chicago (and the White House political director claimed the bee emoji was posted by her 6-year-old, who apparently grabbed her phone). The other rumored possible mystery guest was Taylor Swift, and the New York Times reports friendship bracelets like those famously passed around at her concerts were another style statement made by some at the DNC. (More Election 2024 stories.)