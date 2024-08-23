There Was No Surprise Musical Guest at the DNC

Rumors flew all day about a surprise performance at the final night of the Democratic National Convention, and things went so far that TMZ actually reported the mystery guest would be none other than Queen Bey herself. The gossip site speculated Beyonce would perform "Freedom," which it says has been the "anthem" of the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign. In anticipation of a possible Beyonce appearance, dozens of delegates dressed up in outfits inspired by Bey's latest album, Cowboy Carter. Also fueling speculation was the White House political director's mysterious posting of a bee emoji on X in what was thought to be a reference to Beyonce's fanbase, the so-called "Beyhive," NBC Chicago reports. But in the end, while Harris did walk out to give her keynote address to "Freedom," Beyonce was a no-show.