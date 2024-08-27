Modern Work Malady: 'Generational Gridlock'

The youngest workers today face a problem on a scale none of their predecessor generations had to contend with: Older workers aren't retiring. In a Washington Post op-ed, Aden Barton calls it "generational gridlock" and counts five generations in today's workforce. He explores a number of factors at play—longer life expectancy, fewer pensions, delayed Social Security earnings, etc.—and emphasizes that "no one wants to force older workers out of jobs." But the phenomenon is nonetheless hurting new workers, with cascading effects on their ability to improve their careers, buy homes, start families, you name it.

Nor is this gridlock going away. So what to do? Barton suggests the government and businesses should actively address the imbalance. The government, for example, could encourage more startups, where younger workers tend to thrive, perhaps by making it easier to get small-business loans. And businesses could reorganize to make sure young talent is not ignored. "This means creating more tiers for young people to advance—as the legal profession now does with its associate tracks—and moving senior talent into mentorship and training roles." (Read the full op-ed.)