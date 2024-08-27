Israel Says It Has Rescued a Hostage

The Israeli military said Tuesday that it has rescued one of the scores of people abducted in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, which ignited the ongoing war in Gaza. The military said Qaid Farhan Alkadi was rescued "in a complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip." It did not provide further details, reports the AP. The 52-year-old is from Israel's Arab Bedouin minority and was working as a guard at a packing factory in Kibbutz Magen, one of several farming communities that were attacked on Oct. 7. He has two wives and is the father of 11 children. Israel's Channel 12 showed Alkadi's family members sprinting through the hospital where he was brought after they received the news.