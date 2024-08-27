Boxer's Son Built an Empire at Barnes & Noble

Leonard Riggio, a brash, self-styled underdog who transformed the publishing industry by building Barnes & Noble into the country's most powerful bookseller before his company was overtaken by the rise of Amazon.com, has died at age 83. Riggio died Tuesday "following a valiant battle with Alzheimer's disease," according to a statement issued by his family. He stepped down as chairman in 2019 after Barnes & Noble was sold to the hedge fund Elliott Advisors. "His leadership spanned decades, during which he not only grew the company but also nurtured a culture of innovation and a love for reading," Barnes & Noble said in a statement.

Riggio was the eldest son of a prize fighter (who twice defeated Rocky Graziano) turned cab driver and a dress maker. Even in childhood, he advanced quickly, skipping two grades and attending one of the city's top high schools, Brooklyn Tech. He studied metallurgical engineering at New York University's night school before focusing on commerce. His near-half century reign began in 1971 when he used a $1.2 million loan to purchase Barnes & Noble's name and its flagship store on lower Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, the AP reports. He acquired hundreds of new stores over the next 20 years and, in the 1990s, launched what became a nationwide empire of "superstores" that combined a chain's discount prices and massive capacity with the cozy appeal of couches, reading chairs, and cafes.

By the end of the 1990s, an estimated one of every eight books sold in the US were purchased through the chain, where front table displays were so valuable that publishers paid thousands of dollars to have their books included. Thousands of independent sellers went out of business even as Riggio insisted that he was expanding the market by opening up in neighborhoods without an existing store.

Riggio began the 2000s at the height of power, with more than 700 superstores and hundreds of other outlets. But internet commerce was growing quickly and Barnes & Noble, with its roots in physical retail, lacked the imagination and flexibility of the startup from Seattle that called itself "Earth's Biggest Bookstore," Amazon.com. The online giant launched in 1995 by Jeff Bezos gained business throughout the 2000s and by the early 2010s had displaced Barnes & Noble through such innovations as the Kindle e-book reader.