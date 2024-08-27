Smith Files New Trump Indictment

Special counsel Jack Smith is having a busy week. On Tuesday, the day after he filed a brief asking an appeals court to revive the classified documents case against Donald Trump, Smith filed a superseding indictment in his other case against the former president, CNN reports. All four charges in the election interference case remain in the new indictment, but changes have been made to reflect the Supreme Court's historic ruling on presidential immunity, Smith's office said in a statement.

A new grand jury. The superseding indictment "was presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in this case," Smith's office said.